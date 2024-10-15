BroadbandOne Announces Strategic Partnership with Etheric Networks to Expand Next-Gen Wireless Connectivity in California

Collaboration with Etheric Networks Leverages BroadbandOne's Licensed mmWave Spectrum to Deliver Enterprise-Grade High-Speed Internet Across Salinas and Beyond

GREENBRAE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadbandOne (BB1) , a leader in wireless network innovation and a pioneer in the deployment of Telco as a Service (TaaS) solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Etheric Networks , a premier internet service provider (ISP) in California. This partnership will bring BB1's next-generation, enterprise-grade connectivity to Etheric's customer base, starting with the Salinas, Calif. market in early 2025.

Leveraging BB1's extensive licensed mmWave spectrum holdings in the 28GHz band, Etheric Networks will be able to deliver lightning-fast, stable business internet and ethernet connectivity to a wide range of customers, particularly in underserved rural and agricultural areas. This collaboration marks an important step in expanding BroadbandOne's footprint in California, while enhancing Etheric's service portfolio.

"We are thrilled to partner with Etheric Networks, a company that shares our vision for innovation and dedication to providing top-tier connectivity solutions," states Eric Watko, CEO of BroadbandOne. "Together, we are transforming how businesses in rural and underserved markets experience wireless internet, offering unparalleled speed, resiliency and efficiency with our licensed spectrum solutions."

The partnership's initial focus will be on delivering BroadbandOne's BusinessConnect TaaS solution , which provides high-speed, low-latency connectivity ideal for high-volume data applications like SD-WAN. The Salinas rollout begins in January 2025, with plans for further expansion into other regions of California, including the Monterey County area, as well as the Central Valley.

Alexander Hagen, CEO & CTO of Etheric Networks, highlighted the mutual benefits of the collaboration, citing many synergies between Etheric and BB1. "We are two high-integrity organizations with a shared passion for engineering and customer service excellence," he states. "Our knowledge of the California market, combined with BB1's mmWave spectrum, will bring innovative alternatives to traditional wireline internet providers, offering more choices to businesses and driving technological progress in the region."

This partnership will empower Etheric Networks to provide licensed-band spectrum solutions to areas where traditional internet options are limited, offering businesses and communities a robust and reliable alternative. In addition, the network expansion could pave the way for future mobility solutions in Monterey County and other rural markets.

About BroadbandOne

BroadbandOne (BB1) is an innovative wireless network operator and value added partner deploying carrier grade IP connectivity services to enterprises in Tier 2 and 3 and rural markets in the U.S. BB1 is one of the nation's largest holders of 5G spectrum in the millimeter wave bands focused on private 5G and fixed wireless, with roots that run deep in the wireless industry. The BB1 team has decades of experience working across licensed counties in 19 states . BB1 continues to expand its reach to build and operate mobile networks across key markets throughout the U.S.

To learn more about BroadbandOne's wireless network solutions, visit BroadbandOne.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

About Etheric Networks

Etheric Networks is a California-based internet service provider founded in 2003 by Silicon Valley network engineers, involved in developing the first gigabit routers. Etheric delivers high-quality internet connectivity using fixed wireless and microwave systems, reaching underserved communities across California. With the largest coverage area of any independent ISP in the Bay Area, Etheric operates over 40 long-range base stations and manages over 300 miles of dark fiber, providing exceptional service from Marin to Monterey County.

