BroadbandOne® Partners with Georgia Business Net to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Connectivity in Augusta, Ga.

The partnership with BroadbandOne brings high-performance broadband and managed services to support business growth, public institutions and digital equity to Augusta.

GREENBRAE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadband One, Inc. , doing business as BroadbandOne® (BB1), a leader in wireless network innovation and a pioneer in the deployment of Telco as a Service (TaaS) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Georgia Business Net (GABN) to deliver enterprise-grade broadband connectivity and managed technology services throughout the Augusta, Ga. market.

This collaboration combines BroadbandOne's licensed mmWave wireless infrastructure with GABNs locally delivered managed IT, UCaaS, CCaaS and cloud services to address long-standing connectivity challenges faced by businesses, healthcare organizations, educational institutions and municipal entities across the region.

Through the partnership, BroadbandOne will deploy its interference-free, high-capacity wireless broadband using its Telco-as-a-Service (TaaS) model , enabling rapid deployment without the cost, complexity and delays associated with traditional fiber construction. GABN will integrate this connectivity directly into its managed service portfolio, delivering end-to-end solutions supported by enterprise-grade service level agreements and local expertise.

This architecture provides Augusta-area customers with scalable bandwidth, low latency and predictable performance to support mission-critical applications, cloud adoption, modern communications platforms and resilient network operations.

"Augusta represents a strategically important market where organizations require more reliable and scalable connectivity," said Eric Watko, CEO of BroadbandOne. "By partnering with Georgia Business Net, we are combining our licensed spectrum and carrier-grade wireless platform with a trusted local provider to deliver infrastructure that supports long-term growth, resiliency and digital modernization in the region."

BroadbandOne's carrier-grade wireless platform, including Layer 2 handoffs and a 99.99% SLA framework, enables GABN to deliver tightly integrated managed services while maintaining its strong local service model and rapid response capabilities.

The partnership is designed to support a broad range of Augusta-area organizations, including small and mid-sized businesses, enterprises, healthcare providers, educational institutions and municipal and government organizations, particularly in locations where traditional broadband options have been limited, inconsistent, or slow to deploy.

"Our mission has always been to deliver reliable, locally supported technology solutions," said Clay Colvin, President of Georgia Business Net. "Partnering with BroadbandOne allows us to elevate what's possible in Augusta by offering enterprise-grade connectivity that complements our managed services and helps customers adapt as their technology needs continue to evolve."

Beyond connectivity, the BroadbandOne and GABN partnership is expected to support local economic development by enabling business expansion, supporting modern workforce requirements and improving access to high-quality broadband for critical community institutions.

Initial network deployments are underway, with services expected to launch imminently in the Augusta market. Both companies view this partnership as a foundation for long-term investment as regional connectivity and technology needs continue to grow.

About BroadbandOne

BroadbandOne (BB1) is an innovative wireless network operator and value added partner deploying carrier grade IP connectivity services to enterprises in Tier 2 and 3 and rural markets in the U.S. BB1 is one of the nation's largest holders of 5G spectrum in the millimeter wave bands focused on private 5G and fixed wireless, with roots that run deep in the wireless industry. The BB1 team has decades of experience working across licensed counties in 19 states. BB1 continues to expand its reach to build and operate mobile networks across key markets throughout the U.S.

To learn more about BroadbandOne's wireless network solutions, visit BroadbandOne.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

About Georgia Business Net (GABN)

Georgia Business Net (GABN) is a Georgia-based technology and managed services provider with over 25 years of experience, delivering reliable, locally supported business technology solutions. GABN provides enterprise-grade connectivity, managed IT, UCaaS, CCaaS, cloud services and security solutions to organizations supporting clients in 36 states, including businesses, municipalities, healthcare providers, and educational institutions. GABN is committed to performance, accountability, and helping organizations scale with confidence through thoughtfully designed, fully supported technology solutions.

To learn more about GABN solutions, visit GABN.net and follow the company on LinkedIn .

