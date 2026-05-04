Deadline Extended: Enter the National Press Club Journalism Awards by May 11

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The National Press Club has extended the deadline for its 2026 Journalism Awards to Monday, May 11, 2026. Submit your best work here.

The extension gives journalists additional time to submit entries across 15 award categories recognizing excellence in reporting, from politics and breaking news to investigative, multimedia, and international journalism.

New for 2026, each award category will include a $1,000 cash prize, underscoring the Club's commitment to directly recognizing and supporting outstanding journalism.

The competition also reflects an expanded scope in select categories. The Michael A. Dornheim Award for Aerospace, Defense, and Aviation Reporting now recognizes work covering aerospace, national defense, the airline industry, and aerospace science and engineering. The Washington Correspondence Award has been broadened to honor reporting that demonstrates how decisions made in Washington impact communities across the country.

Entries may be submitted by individual journalists or on behalf of their organizations. A full list of categories and submission details is available online.

Winners will be announced in June and honored at the 53rd Annual Journalism Awards Dinner on Wednesday, August 26, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists, representing more than 3,000 members across nearly every major news organization. The Club is a leading advocate for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

Contact:

Cecily Scott Martin

[email protected]

202-662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club