Broader Benefits: PG&E Increases Energy Bill Assistance and Expands REACH Program to Help More Customers

More Qualifying Customers Can Receive Up to a $2,000 Bill Credit Under New Guidelines

OAKLAND, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide additional financial assistance to more households with past-due energy bills, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is modifying guidelines mid-year for the Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH) program. REACH and REACH Triple Match help qualifying low- to moderate-income customers pay their past-due energy bill and help prevent service disconnections.

"We want to ensure more customers have the support they need to get their energy bills back on track," said Vincent Davis, PG&E Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. "With a more robust bill credit and broader income eligibility, we can provide greater financial relief to the households that need it most."

"I understand the hardship currently affecting so many residents who are struggling to pay their bills," Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said. "I support any amount of savings that can be passed on to residents who are financially strained and have fallen behind on their PG&E bills. I am hopeful the REACH program can provide some much-needed bill relief to those residents, and policymakers will take actions toward stabilizing energy bills."

Based on recent customer data, PG&E anticipates approximately 65,000 more customers can qualify for REACH and REACH Triple Match assistance under the new guidelines. Since January, more than 3,500 applications have been approved in Fresno County, resulting in more than $2 million dollars in financial assistance, marking the highest amount in PG&E's service territory.

"Many Fresno residents are already struggling with overdue energy bills and cannot make timely payments. The REACH program offers crucial relief, ensuring that families in some of the highest poverty areas in the nation can stay cool and safe without sacrificing their basic needs," said Fresno City Council President Annalisa Perea.

PG&E has provided more than $17.2 million in financial assistance to more than 25,000 income-eligible customers through REACH and REACH Triple Match since January.

Expanded Benefits & How to Apply

Bill Credit Doubled: The maximum customer bill credit that can be applied to a past-due balance has increased from $1,000 to $2,000 for REACH and REACH Triple Match (total not higher than customer's past due amount).

The maximum customer bill credit that can be applied to a past-due balance has increased from to for REACH and REACH Triple Match (total not higher than customer's past due amount). Increased Income Limit : A larger pool of income-eligible customers now qualifies for REACH Triple Match, which provides a 3-to-1 match on customer payments of $50 or more to further reduce an unpaid balance. For example, a family of four making up to $156,000 /year could qualify for assistance. Income limits for REACH and REACH Triple Match are set at different thresholds and both use federal income guidelines.

: A larger pool of income-eligible customers now qualifies for REACH Triple Match, which provides a 3-to-1 match on customer payments of or more to further reduce an unpaid balance. For example, a family of four making up to /year could qualify for assistance. Past-due Balance Amount: Qualifying customers can now participate in the program regardless of their past due balance, which was previously capped at $2,000 , and customers on a payment plan are also now eligible.

Qualifying customers can now participate in the program regardless of their past due balance, which was previously capped at , and customers on a payment plan are also now eligible. Additional Benefits Available for 2024 Recipients: Qualifying customers who already participated in REACH or REACH Triple Match will be offered the opportunity to participate a second time under the new guidelines, with up to a $2,000 total benefit available for 2024.

The revised criteria are aimed at helping more customers address high past-due amounts, especially over the hot summer months when energy usage typically peaks. Information on how to apply is online here.

Dollar Energy Fund

PG&E recently contributed $55 million to support the nonprofit Dollar Energy Fund (DEF), marking an expansion of the REACH program. This contribution is funded through PG&E and not customer rates. DEF operates separately from PG&E.

DEF, a nonprofit entity, administers the funding for the REACH program, operating 170 offices across Northern and Central California. PG&E customers, including those in need of in-language support or help with their applications, can contact an agency in their county or apply online at www.hardshiptools.org/MyApp. Applicants can also call 1-800-933-9677 for assistance.

Other Income-Eligible Assistance Programs

PG&E has other assistance programs to help income-eligible customers pay their energy bills:

California Alternate Rates for Energy: provides a monthly discount of 20% or more on gas and electricity bills. New federal income eligibility guidelines apply.

Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) : provides a monthly discount of 18% on electricity for households of three or more people. New federal income eligibility guidelines apply.

: provides a monthly discount of 18% on electricity for households of three or more people. New federal income eligibility guidelines apply. Energy Savings Assistance (ESA): provides energy-savings improvements at no charge. New federal income eligibility guidelines apply.

Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): a federally funded assistance program overseen by the state that offers a one-time payment up to $1,000 on past due bills to help low-income households pay for heating or cooling in their homes.

Other programs include Medical Baseline, which offers a lower monthly rate for customers with certain medical conditions.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news

