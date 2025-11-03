Broadpin Wins 2025 Oracle Global Service Partner Tech/Cloud Customer Success Award

Award celebrates consulting firm's excellence in delivering transformative Oracle solutions for global enterprises

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadpin, a global Oracle consulting leader formed from the unification of Project Partners, PROMATIS, Quistor, and PITSS, has been named the Winner of the 2025 Oracle Global Service Partner Tech/Cloud Customer Success Award. The recognition was announced during the Oracle Partner Success Summit at Oracle AI World 2025 in Las Vegas, coinciding with Broadpin's official brand launch.

The award honors the company's outstanding achievement in driving measurable customer success through Oracle technologies—specifically its long-term collaboration with AtkinsRéalis, a global engineering and design leader, to modernize and unify enterprise-wide operations on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS).

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by Oracle in this way," said Randy Egger, General Manager – Broadpin North America and founder of Project Partners (now known as Broadpin's North American operation). "It is a reflection of the innovation, commitment, and deep Oracle expertise our global teams bring to our client engagement."

"I hope this will also highlight the value we bring under the new Broadpin brand," echoed Broadpin CEO Sebo Wijnberg. "We may have been selected for the award as Project Partners/ITG, but we are accepting it as Broadpin, a single, unified global consultancy built to help enterprises navigate digital transformation with precision and purpose."

The AtkinsRéalis transformation program, which began under Project Partners, exemplifies Broadpin's approach to complex Oracle modernization initiatives. By leveraging the company's deep Oracle expertise, AtkinsRéalis rapidly identified opportunities to streamline operations across all business pillars. This strategic collaboration enabled a seamless global ERP consolidation, driving efficiency and alignment across the enterprise.

"Broadpin's partnership helped us achieve what others couldn't," said Randy Martin, Director of Financial Applications Strategy & Innovation at AtkinsRéalis. "They brought unmatched Oracle knowledge and execution discipline, allowing us to scale our global systems faster and more efficiently than we thought possible."

Key results from the AtkinsRéalis engagement include:

Supporting 22,500+ users across the UK, Europe, and India

Achieving Business-As-Usual operations within 3 months post–Go Live

Processing $889M in global cash receipts and generating £80M in invoices in the first month

Delivering 102% of projected revenue targets within the first quarter

"Customer success is central to everything we do," said Wijnberg. "We are proud to receive recognition from Oracle that underscores our ability to bring together the best regional expertise and global capabilities to deliver real transformation with measurable impact."

About Broadpin

Broadpin (formerly ITG) is a global Oracle solutions consultancy formed by the unification of Project Partners, Promatis, Quistor, and PITSS, each an industry leader in their respective regions. With decades of combined experience and a shared commitment to innovation, Broadpin delivers end-to-end Oracle consulting services worldwide, specializing in ERP and PPM implementation, cloud migration, process optimization, analytics, and digital transformation.

