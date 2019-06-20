Broadridge Adds New Private Market Data to its Distribution Insight Platform for Institutional Asset Managers

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader and part of the S&P 500® Index, has entered into an agreement with Preqin, the leading provider of global private market data, to offer clients private assets and flows data for alternative products. The Preqin data comprises intelligence on approximately $10.42 trillion of assets in private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, real estate, infrastructure, private debt and natural resources.

Broadridge is integrating Preqin's private market data into its distribution data and analytics platform, which provides global mutual fund and ETF distribution data to asset managers to help track asset flows, measure market share, identify opportunities and benchmark sales performance across global markets. This new offering will provide a consolidated and holistic view of public and private global capital allocations and asset flows mapped by institutional distribution channels, enabling asset managers to benefit from unique insights comparing and contrasting the opportunities and strategies for success in private and public markets.

Alternative assets under management have increased three-fold since 2008, eclipsing the growth rates of active mutual funds. High investor satisfaction coupled with strong demand for capacity-constrained strategies have also kept fee levels highly attractive for alternative managers.

"As institutional asset owners increase allocations to alternative products, asset managers are interested in analyzing capital flows for both traditional and alternative asset classes across channels. Integrating Preqin data is an ideal way to enable Broadridge clients to see that complete picture in the most convenient way," said Frank Polefrone, Broadridge's head of global insights. "This is another example of how we are integrating new data sets into our existing suite of data-driven solutions to deliver deeper insights for our clients."

"No investor allocates only to alternatives. Partnering with a market leader like Broadridge allows Preqin to deliver our data to clients wherever and however they need it. More importantly, this collaboration provides global market participants with holistic insights into both public and private capital flows, helping institutional investors and asset managers make better-informed decisions about their portfolios," said Dmitri Sedov, chief product and marketing officer at Preqin.

The solution will feature detailed asset and flow data across all global funds, and an expanded institutional view including detailed private fund market analytics, alongside segregated accounts, CITs and other pooled products by institutional channels and client types.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader and a part of the S&P 500® Index, is the leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset managers and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs over 10,000 full-time associates in 18 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About Preqin, Inc.

Preqin is the home of alternative assets, providing industry-leading intelligence on the market and cutting-edge tools to support participants at every stage of the investment cycle. More than 82,000 industry participants in over 90 countries rely on Preqin as their indispensable source of data, solutions and insights.

Preqin's data and analysis is frequently presented at industry conferences, and is used in the global financial press and academic journals and white papers. We are always happy to support journalists by providing reports, custom data and one-on-one interviews.

