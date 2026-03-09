Broadridge and Crypto.com Connect to Enable Crypto Order Routing for Brokers Globally via NYFIX

Crypto.com also becomes Broadridge's first cryptocurrency trading connection in Asia leveraging NYFIX's robust FIX connectivity and global reach

HONG KONG, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced the integration of Crypto.com with its NYFIX order routing network worldwide, while also marking NYFIX's first cryptocurrency integration in Asia. This collaboration enables crypto order to flow through the same trusted FIX-based infrastructure used across global financial markets.

As interest in digital assets continues to accelerate, this relationship reflects Broadridge's commitment to expanding access to emerging asset classes while maintaining compliance and operational resilience," said George Rosenberger, Senior Vice President, Broadridge Trading & Connectivity Solutions. "With Crypto.com we are extending NYFIX's robust connectivity into the digital asset space, enabling our clients to route orders with the same reliability and transparency they expect from all their trading activity."

Broadridge and Crypto.com will integrate across their technology infrastructure, allowing Crypto.com's users to access NYFIX Marketplace. This connectivity allows market participants, who are already on NYFIX to route crypto orders seamlessly to Crypto.com, combining Broadridge's reliable market access and connectivity with Crypto.com's deep liquidity and low-latency performance.

"Working with Broadridge allows us to connect with a trusted global network that has long served the world's leading financial institutions," said Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com. "This collaboration strengthens our ability to serve professional trading firms with robust FIX connectivity solutions and supports our ongoing mission to expand Crypto.com's presence across key global markets."

Built to deliver standardized, secure, and interoperable trade workflows, the integration underscores the adaptability of the NYFIX network beyond traditional asset classes. Participating clients gain consistent order routing, drop copies, and market data handling through the industry-standard FIX protocol—mitigating fragmentation and operational friction across both traditional and digital markets.

This connectivity through NYFIX supports Crypto.com's business expansion by extending its access to Broadridge's global network of over 2,200 buy- and sell-side participants, unlocking new opportunities for growth and cross-market collaboration. With this partnership, Crypto.com can leverage Broadridge's global connectivity and experience to broaden its market access today and explore additional capital markets capabilities on the platform as its business expands.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation. Learn more at https://crypto.com .

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:

[email protected]

Media:

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.