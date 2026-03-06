Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.975 Per Share

NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.975 per share. The dividend is payable on April 8, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2026.

