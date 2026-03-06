Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.975 Per Share

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Mar 06, 2026, 09:56 ET

NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.975 per share. The dividend is payable on April 8, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2026.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences. Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

