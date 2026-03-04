Broadridge Advancing Pass-Through Voting Across the Asset Management Industry and Powering Individual Investor Voice

New capability brings Pass-Through Voting directly to millions of individual investors, expanding investor choice and strengthening shareholder engagement

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), today announced a significant enhancement to its ProxyVote® platform that advances Pass-Through Voting capabilities for the asset management industry. Through the new enhanced experience, investors who are eligible for Pass-Through Voting can review and select their preferred voting policy immediately after completing their proxy ballot on ProxyVote. Whether accessing materials via secure email link, mobile device, or desktop, investors are guided through a streamlined process that makes participation straightforward and accessible—without requiring a separate platform or additional steps.

Vanguard will be the first asset manager to implement the new capability as part of Vanguard Investor Choice, Vanguard's innovative proxy voting choice program that empowers interested index fund investors to make their voices heard. By leveraging Pass-Through Voting directly in ProxyVote, Vanguard will continue to streamline participation in Investor Choice, particularly for investors who hold Vanguard funds on third-party brokerage platforms.

"Investor expectations are evolving rapidly—they want choice, transparency, and a direct role in corporate governance and Broadridge is committed to working with asset managers to simplify participation, remove friction, and make individual investor engagement scalable," said Swatika Rajaram, President of Bank and Broker-Dealer Solutions at Broadridge. "By integrating Pass-Through Voting directly within the ProxyVote experience used by millions of individual investors, we are delivering an industry-wide solution that strengthens shareholder democracy and expands investor access, at the moment it matters most—the point of decision."

"Vanguard Investor Choice, the largest retail index fund proxy voting program1 in the world, is pioneering the ability for index fund investors to make their voices heard in corporate governance," said David Reiner, Head of Investor Choice at Vanguard. "We are excited to extend our partnership with Broadridge and leverage their ProxyVote experience to meaningfully simplify participation in Investor Choice for investors and advisors who hold Vanguard funds on other platforms."

The enhancement will benefit the broader asset management industry, making it easier for firms to implement and scale Pass-Through Voting programs while meeting investors in the digital environments they already use. Each year, tens of millions of individual investors visit ProxyVote.com, the ProxyVote mobile app, and related digital channels to cast their proxy ballots. Now, immediately after voting their direct proxies, eligible investors can also select or update their Pass-Through Voting preferences for participating asset managers—within the same intuitive workflow. By embedding Pass-Through Voting into its industry-leading proxy infrastructure, Broadridge connects the full voting lifecycle—from issuer meeting materials to retail investor participation to fund vote execution inside a single, scalable solution – and underscoring Broadridge's commitment and ongoing investment to improve shareholder engagement.

Today's announcement marks the latest enhancement to Broadridge's Pass-Through Voting solution. That solution is currently available to shareholders in more than 600 funds, with more than $8 trillion in assets. That base has grown rapidly from 100 funds two years ago, indicating strong demand from asset managers to offer this critical choice to their shareholders.

Pass-Through Voting is Broadridge's umbrella capability supporting a range of investor choice programs across the industry. By integrating these capabilities directly into ProxyVote, Broadridge enables asset managers to efficiently extend voting choice to their investors at scale—while maintaining operational efficiency and regulatory alignment.

As individual investor ownership of index mutual funds and ETFs continues to rise, demand for greater participation in proxy voting is accelerating. Vanguard's integration marks a significant step toward broader shareholder participation, with Broadridge's expanded capabilities delivering accessible, scalable Pass-Through Voting solutions that empower individual investors and help to strengthen the corporate governance ecosystem.

Additional asset managers are expected to integrate following the upcoming proxy season, expanding the reach of Pass-Through Voting across Broadridge's global network of more than 1,100 banks and broker-dealers—and to millions of investors worldwide.

1 $3.6 trillion in assets as of 12/31/25

