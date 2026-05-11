Broadridge Deploys Agentic AI at Institutional Scale Across Capital Markets and Wealth Operations

Powered by the Industry's First Completed Financial Services Data Ontology, Broadridge's AI Partnership Model Delivers Up to 30% Operational Cost Reduction Today with Additional Savings over Time — Available as Full Managed Services or Standalone Platform

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) today announced that its agentic AI capabilities — software that autonomously analyzes, prioritizes, and resolves operational exceptions without constant human instruction — are live in production, spanning capital markets and wealth management workflows. New clients can achieve up to 30% Day 1 operational cost reduction through two AI partnership paths: full managed services, where Broadridge runs operations end-to-end, or standalone deployment of Broadridge's agentic platform and technology directly into a firm's own infrastructure.

Broadridge's agentic capabilities have been shaped by production deployments inside its managed services BPO across more than 40 clients since 2024, processing millions of operational transactions monthly across post-trade, account management, and client services workflows, all at the scale, controls, and regulatory expectations of leading financial institutions. That depth of training gives it a well of experience unmatched by any single institution.

"We believe the firms that lead in the next era of financial services will be the ones that embed AI directly into the way work gets done," said Tom Carey, President of Broadridge's Global Technology & Operations business. "Broadridge is uniquely positioned to support that shift by combining a fully integrated financial services ontology with the platform depth and operational scale required for institutional production. That gives the world's most demanding clients a new ability to deploy agentic AI across complex workflows with a level of control, efficiency, and confidence that fragmented point solutions cannot match."

Two Paths to Agentic Operations through the AI Partnership

For firms seeking full operational transformation, Broadridge's managed services model delivers end-to-end operations — combining domain expertise, staffing, and agentic technology under one partnership. New managed services clients can expect up to 30% cost reduction on deployment with further shared savings as the AI continues to improve.

For firms deploying agentic intelligence within their own operations, Broadridge's platform integrates into existing infrastructure via open-standard APIs — with access to the same production-grade capabilities. Both paths operate on the same foundation of Broadridge's completed financial services data ontology.

Agentic Capabilities, Production-Ready

Broadridge's AI agents chain together real-time data and operational context to analyze issues, prioritize exceptions, and initiate resolution — reducing manual burden and refocusing human expertise on complex cases, client service, and risk-reduction. Capabilities now in production include automated trade fails management and break resolution; account opening and maintenance workflows; real-time valuation exception handling; customer inquiry automation; and email workflow processing in partnership with DeepSee, Broadridge's AI-native workflow automation partner. All workflows operate within a human-supervised architecture, maintaining the oversight, auditability, and regulatory control that financial institutions require.

Additional agents are currently being implemented and will be announced in the coming quarters as we build on our deep skills and experience.

Broadridge's Agentic Infrastructure

Broadridge's platform is built on four integrated layers that deliver intelligence from data to outcome. The Data Layer — powered by the Broadridge ontology — provides the normalized, trusted foundation. The API Layer delivers open-standard integration across Broadridge products and third-party systems. The Workstation Layer gives operations professionals unified visibility across queues, exceptions, and required actions in real time. The Agentic Intelligence Layer transforms that visibility into outcomes — moving operations from reports to decisions, and from decisions to action.

The Foundation: A Completed Financial Services Ontology

Fragmented, disconnected data is the primary obstacle to AI adoption in financial services. General-purpose AI tools deployed onto disconnected systems produce inconsistent outputs and limited operational value. Broadridge has solved this structurally — completing a single, normalized data layer that integrates decades of transactional and operational intelligence into a coherent, machine-readable model.

That ontology draws on more than 60 years of operational experience, $15 trillion in daily trading activity, and the processing of billions of transactions annually across multiple asset classes and dozens of clients. No competitor or client-built solution operates at this scale, breadth, or depth of normalization. Broadridge is the first firm in the industry to complete and fully integrate this capability at institutional scale. That foundation is what changes what AI can do — and what separates production-grade agentic deployment from experimentation.

Building for the Industry, Not Just for Broadridge

Broadridge's framework is built to open standards — API-first — allowing firms to deploy Broadridge-provided agentic workflows or connect their own. Broadridge is also exploring making core elements of its ontology available as an open industry resource, enabling all market participants to build on a trusted, normalized data model rather than each solving fragmentation independently. The intent is to accelerate industry-wide adoption of agentic AI on a foundation that meets institutional standards.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.