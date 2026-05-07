Broadridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
News provided byBroadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
May 07, 2026, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) announced that it will be participating at two upcoming investor events. Both of these events will include a fireside chat with management, which will be available on Broadridge's Investor Relations page at www.broadridge-ir.com.
Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference – New York City
May 12, 2026, at 9:30 AM Eastern Time
Company Speaker: Ashima Ghei, Chief Financial Officer
Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference – New York City
May 27, 2026, at 1:30 PM Eastern Time
Company Speaker: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer
About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.
Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications per year and underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.
For more information, please visit www.broadridge.com.
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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
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