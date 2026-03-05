Broadridge Appoints Allen Weinberg as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Allen Weinberg as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Weinberg will work closely with the leadership team to implement Broadridge's strategic priorities focused on accelerating sustainable growth, enhancing profitability, and strengthening competitive differentiation. He will also help identify and evaluate new markets and product opportunities, ensuring the company's strategy remains aligned with the industry's rapidly changing landscape. Weinberg will join Broadridge's Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Broadridge Chief Executive Officer Tim Gokey.

"Allen brings a distinctive combination of fintech and enterprise technology expertise, a strong track record of innovation, and deep experience leading complex technology transformations," said Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Broadridge. "His strategic insight and disciplined approach will strengthen our leadership team and help execute our long-term growth strategy."

Weinberg joins Broadridge from McKinsey & Company, where he served as a Senior Partner. As a leader in digital, AI, and analytics practices, he led McKinsey's North American Banking Tech and Ops Practice, working at the intersection of business and technology in industries where technology is the product. Previously, Allen served as the leader of McKinsey's Outsourcing and Offshoring practice.

"Broadridge has built an exceptional reputation for its trusted expertise and delivering transformative technology solutions to clients globally," said Weinberg. "I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to execute on our strategic priorities, identify new avenues for growth, and help position the company for continued long-term success."

Weinberg's appointment will allow Germán Soto Sanchez, who has served as Broadridge's Chief Strategy Officer to focus solely as Chief Product and Enterprise Platform Officer, advancing Broadridge's product and enterprise platforms and lead the firm's growing tokenization initiatives as they continue to scale.

Weinberg has also worked closely with the Robin Hood Foundation, the New York Museum of Natural History, and Girls Who Code, and has served as a Board member of NYC FIRST.

