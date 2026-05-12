Broadridge Announces Integrated Infrastructure for Tokenized Securities

Building on its market-leading Digital Ledger Repo platform, Broadridge delivers the infrastructure that institutional firms need to scale digital and traditional assets on a single platform

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global fintech leader, today announced a comprehensive expansion of its tokenization capabilities, providing institutional firms the infrastructure to operate across tokenized and traditional securities on a single, integrated platform.

Broadridge supports institutional trading at scale by reducing operational complexity from execution to settlement for more than $15 trillion in assets per day. Today's announcement marks the extension of Broadridge's market-leading multi-asset capabilities to support the trading of tokenized assets across its order, execution, and post-trade infrastructure.

"Broadridge is already a leader in tokenization with our Distributed Ledger Repo solution platform, which tokenizes more than $365 billion every day," said Frank Troise, President of Broadridge's Global Capital Markets business. "Now, we're delivering a suite of capabilities that support the trading of tokenized securities across our infrastructure with the established systems, controls, and workflows institutional investors rely on every day. Bringing together digital innovation with proven trading, connectivity, and post-trade infrastructure will enable our clients to unlock liquidity and reduce friction across their operations while maintaining the scale, operational resilience, and regulatory compliance required in global capital markets."

As demand for tokenized securities grows, the core requirements of institutional trading remain the same - standardized protocols for issuance, transfer, settlement, and asset servicing as well as interoperability across firms and venues. Broadridge is powering that evolution by enhancing its key capabilities to support a tokenized market structure that delivers the reliability, consistency, and operational integrity expected in today's capital markets.

A Single Tokenization Engine Across Asset Classes

To make this happen, Broadridge has extended the core tokenization engine behind its Distributed Ledger Repo solution, built for regulated institutional settlement and proven in Fixed Income, to also support equities, funds, alts, and money market instruments within a single, consistent framework. Institutions can now operate with one set of tokenization rails, one governance standard, and one operational model across their entire tokenized asset portfolio.

Post-Trade Precision for a Tokenized Multi-Asset World

Broadridge's post-trade infrastructure now supports tokenized and traditional assets within the same processing ecosystem and control framework. Institutions can process tokenized securities, fractionalized assets, and crypto-related holdings alongside conventional instruments using consistent workflows, controls, reconciliation, and reporting standards. By building on existing post-trade infrastructure, Broadridge is enabling clients to integrate tokenized assets with greater speed, lower cost, and less operational complexity.

Direct Connectivity to Major Blockchain Networks

Broadridge connects directly to major public and permissioned Layer 1 blockchain networks (e.g. Canton, ETH, EVM compatible), giving institutions a single integration point across the distributed infrastructure landscape. This allows operations teams to manage business workflow, oversight, and risk through familiar controls, while Broadridge manages the underlying connectivity complexity required to support a multi-network market environment.

Institutional-Grade Order Routing and Connectivity

Broadridge's CQG and NYFIX capabilities help firms incorporate crypto and tokenized asset trading into existing workflows by combining front-end trading access, intelligent order routing, and connectivity across a broad execution ecosystem. Through our existing capabilities, Broadridge provides connectivity to leading crypto exchanges and prediction markets that support multi-asset trading, while NYFIX extends institutional-grade order routing and connectivity through standardized messaging. With millions of trades routed each day, Broadridge brings the scale, resilience, and market reach institutions need to incorporate tokenized assets into existing trading operations with confidence.

End-to-End Corporate Actions and Governance — Across Every Model

Broadridge delivers the full corporate actions and governance lifecycle across tokenized and traditional securities on a single platform, under a single governance standard. Dividend processing, mandatory and voluntary corporate actions, proxy voting, and on-chain governance for tokenized equities all flow through Broadridge's existing infrastructure. Whether assets sit in traditional custodial accounts, digital wallets, or on-chain, investors receive consistent entitlements, consistent disclosure, and consistent voting access.

About Broadridge's Tokenization Solutions

Broadridge enables on-chain proxy voting and governance, digital asset infrastructure including post trade, wallets and custody, and the scaling of digital asset capabilities across multiple asset classes. Through these innovations, Broadridge is helping financial institutions unlock the next era of digital asset investing.

Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) solution is the world's largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets, tokenizing approximately over $365 billion a day. As tokenization gains momentum across financial services, Broadridge is meeting the complexity of operating across traditional and digital ecosystems with established scale, critical market knowledge, and technological expertise.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resilience, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.