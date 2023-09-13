Broadridge Announces International Launch of its Next-Gen Digital Investor Communications Platform

News provided by

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

13 Sep, 2023, 03:00 ET

Improving investors' experiences with regulatory, transactional and governance communications for a digital world

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To better serve investors around the world with a new enriched investor communications and governance solution experience, global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), today announced the international launch of its next-gen digital communications platform, the Broadridge Communications CloudSM. The end-to end platform enables financial intermediaries to deliver transformational service levels by providing investors with enhanced customer experiences (CX) and data-centric insights while reducing costs.

"As the world continues to shift to digital and more personalized communications, investors are demanding the same type of experience, access, and instant service from their financial service providers," said Demi Derem, Senior Vice President of International Investor Communications, Digital Transformation & Market Innovation, Broadridge. "Today's launch underscores our strategic commitment to drive the evolution of investor communications, improving the digital communications and investor stewardship experience, enhancing distribution, and strengthening customer engagement around the world."

The Communications Cloud is a best-in-class platform that creates, delivers, and manages an extensive range of essential communications such as confirmations, statements, corporate actions, proxies and prospectuses. By facilitating bidirectional communications and delivering next generation personalized and contextualized experiences, firms can now increase investor engagement, operational efficiencies, and digital adoption.

With more than 50% of financial services firms citing digital transformation as the most important strategic initiative according to the 2023 Digital Transformation and Next-Gen Tech Study, the platform – which already handles billions of digital communications annually across hundreds of clients in North America - is positioned to help accelerate the global digitization of the investor services industry.

Broadridge's strength in digital platforms for regulatory investor communications was most recently recognized by the Everest Group, which named Broadridge as a Leader in its Digital Experience Platforms in Asset and Wealth Management Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.  Broadridge received a top rating for value delivered and technology capability.

Sitting at the center of a network that connects hundreds of broker-dealers and wealth managers, thousands of public companies, tens of thousands of funds, and more than 100 million individual investors, Broadridge's solutions empower intermediaries and investors as they look to engage in the market, participate in the governance process, and enable better financial lives. Globally, Broadridge supports clients in over 100 markets.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit broadridge.com.

Broadridge Contacts

Investors:
Edings Thibault
Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge
[email protected] 

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Global Head of Corporate Communications, Broadridge
[email protected] 

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

