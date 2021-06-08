Broadridge Collaborates with AWS to Extend its Private Market Hub, the Industry-Leading Private Equity Blockchain Solution

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilizing distributed ledger technology (DLT) to better streamline and connect the private equity ecosystem and assets, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) today released the latest evolution of its industry-leading Private Market Hub platform, using Amazon Managed Blockchain from Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The updated platform, the industry's first deployment of blockchain technology for the private equity market, now has added connectivity to existing industry tools and technologies to help further automate workflows between front-, middle- and back-office functions providing a consistent, secure, real-time view of the data.

"We are leveraging blockchain technology to drive further innovation, removing industry friction in workflows and delivering real savings in terms of cost and time, by offering seamless connectivity to critical applications and solutions that industry participants rely on," said Eric Bernstein, Broadridge's President of Asset Management Solutions. "The trends around digitization and data and analytics are only growing, and digital assets mark the start of an exciting new era for the private markets industry and fund managers and investors alike, accentuating the need to access best-in-class products to address the evolving landscape."

"We are excited to support Broadridge's Private Market Hub, which accelerates the digitization of a critical part of the financial services infrastructure," said Saman Michael Far, VP, Financial Services Technology, Amazon Web Services. "Private Market Hub's use of Amazon Managed Blockchain, a fully managed blockchain service, allows us to help Broadridge scale efficiently and more effectively serve its customers."

Bringing together private equity ecosystem participants, Private Market Hub not only reduces friction for fund managers, investors and administrators, but also allows for easier auditability. Funds can manage, communicate and engage with investors and other stakeholders with far greater efficiency. These innovations are enabled by distributed ledger technology, which streamlines traditionally disconnected and inefficient processes and facilitates visibility and trust.

Making private investments is a highly manual and time-intensive process for all parties involved, due to disconnected communication and data-sharing channels. For funds, managing investor communications and other documents is a burdensome task and functions for managing processes like capital calls are both time- and resource-intensive. Back-office reconciliation between systems often requires extensive manual steps and, as a result, there is no single view of fund performance and investor details.

The newest version of the Private Market Hub solves these challenges and extends the feature set available to platform participants, including independent auditor access, and adding connectivity to existing industry tools and technologies via Private Market Hub's open API architecture.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 17 countries. For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Media Contacts:

North America

Matthew Luongo

Prosek Partners

+1 646-818-9279

[email protected]

Europe

Hannah Polson

Cognito

+44 (0) 7974244217

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.broadridge.com

