Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo Processes $7.5 Trillion in June

June 2026 ADV reaches $357 billion;

DLR market data now available to Bloomberg Terminal subscribers

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), global Fintech leader, today announced that its Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) processed an average of $357 billion in daily repo transactions during June, with volumes totaling $7.5 trillion. The daily average is a 68% increase year-over-year, reflecting the continued evolution of tokenized market infrastructure and the expanding role of distributed ledger technology in modernizing funding and collateral markets.

"With DLR, we're seeing tokenized finance move into a new phase of maturity," said Horacio Barakat, Global Head of Digital Innovation at Broadridge. "Institutions are moving beyond evaluating distributed ledger technology. They're incorporating it into their day-to-day market activity. That shift reflects growing confidence that tokenized settlement can support the scale, resiliency and performance required by today's capital markets."

DLR enables firms to settle repo transactions using distributed ledger technology while operating within existing trading and post-trade workflows. By facilitating the efficient movement of tokenized securities, the platform helps firms improve capital utilization, increase funding flexibility and streamline collateral management while integrating seamlessly into established market infrastructure.

Building on DLR's continued growth, Broadridge is now making aggregated market data from DLR available to Bloomberg Terminal subscribers through a collaboration with Kaiko. The offering provides access to DLR repo par value, turnover and trade count alongside existing fixed income data, giving subscribers greater visibility into institutional onchain repo activity through one of the financial industry's most widely used market data platforms.

DLR is a cornerstone of Broadridge's broader tokenization strategy, supporting the issuance, trading, financing, settlement and servicing of tokenized securities across multiple asset classes. As part of its recently announced integrated infrastructure for tokenized securities, Broadridge continues to expand DLR's capabilities while helping financial institutions operate seamlessly across traditional and tokenized markets. To learn more about DLR, the world's largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets, visit Broadridge's DLR.

About Broadridge's Tokenization Solutions

Broadridge enables on-chain proxy voting and governance, digital asset infrastructure including post trade, wallets and custody, and the scaling of digital asset capabilities across multiple asset classes. Through these innovations, Broadridge is helping financial institutions unlock the next era of digital assets investing.

Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) solution is the world's largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets, tokenizing $357 billion a day. As tokenization gains momentum across financial services, Broadridge is meeting the complexity of operating across traditional and digital ecosystems with established scale, critical market knowledge, and technological expertise.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.