Broadridge Integrates FundApps' Automated Compliance Solution into Portfolio and Order Management Capabilities

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, and FundApps, a global RegTech provider, announced the integration of FundApps' regulatory compliance technology with Broadridge's buy-side portfolio and order management solution. Broadridge's clients will benefit from a unique regulatory compliance solution that addresses managers' needs across shareholder disclosures, sensitive industry monitoring and position limit reporting, removing operational challenges in their search for alpha.



One Broadridge and FundApps client is BennBridge, a multi-boutique investment firm that strategically partners with fund managers. "We deal across multiple global equity markets and, as a result, are continually faced with changes to regulatory compliance requirements that can create complex challenges. By using the FundApps solution, integrated with Broadridge's portfolio and order management system, we are able to automate many facets of our substantial shareholding disclosure process," said Ben Battye, Head of Operations, BennBridge. "This allows us to focus our time on other critical parts of the business."

"Through our work with FundApps, we're incorporating integrated, automated solutions that will remove operational challenges for our clients," said Eric Bernstein, Broadridge's President of Asset Management Solutions. "The global regulatory landscape has become increasingly more complex over the past several years, and as firms expand into new geographies, managers need to prove their strict adherence to those regulatory requirements. This strategic partnership allows firms to spend less time on operational and compliance issues and more time on managing assets and outperforming the competition."



"There is an increasing amount of regulatory fragmentation between local jurisdictions. This, coupled with the effects of a global pandemic, means there has been a lot of volatility with reporting thresholds as we move from crisis to recovery," says Andrew White, CEO at FundApps. "Regulation is not a unique problem for firms, so it only makes sense that they pool resources to invest in technology that automates it for them. Think of it as herd immunity - the more compliant each participant is, the less likely they are to spread risk through the community, achieving a level of protection that individual measures can't reach on their own."

Broadridge's portfolio and order management solution offers an integrated approach to modeling and executing trades and tracking portfolios in real-time, and helps firms ensure their compliance and operations are up to date. Global hedge fund and asset management clients utilize Broadridge's automated processes to improve data quality and manage compliance requirements, allowing them to focus on earning returns for clients. Now they will benefit from FundApps' compliance-as-a-service solution that automates compliance monitoring and reporting.

The combined capabilities will provide clients the ability to leverage a fully automated interface that will support the daily updating of client holdings in the FundApps system, and maintain a complete and up-to-date global database of companies and regulatory rules. The enhanced platform offers solutions to clients seeking to avoid fines and reputational damage, reduce reporting time, retire legacy software and prove their adherence to regulatory requirements.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 17 countries. For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About FundApps

Since 2010, FundApps has been committed to making compliance simple. With a vast rule library and a dedicated in-house legal and regulatory team, FundApps enables compliance teams to respond more efficiently to regulatory change, increase certainty and reduce complexity in the compliance process.



With offices in London, New York and Singapore, the company monitors over U.S. $13 trillion in client assets with 1000+ users from compliance teams at asset managers, hedge funds, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and banks around the world.



Media Contacts:

Broadridge US

Matthew Luongo

Prosek Partners

+1 646-818-9279

[email protected]

Broadridge EMEA

Hannah Polson

Cognito

+44 (0) 7974244217

[email protected]

FundApps

Ellie Smith

+44 (0)20 7242 8867

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.broadridge.com

