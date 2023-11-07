Broadridge Launches Two AI-Enabled Tools to Optimize Product, Strategy and Distribution Decision Making for Asset Managers

News provided by

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

07 Nov, 2023, 03:00 ET

AI-enabled analytics enable asset managers to make evidence-based, strategic decisions

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increased demand from asset managers to drive distribution efficiencies and optimize performance in an increasingly competitive environment, global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) announces the launch of DistributionAI and Global Demand Model.

Continue Reading
An example of a query on Broadridge's DistributionAI digital analyst tool
An example of a query on Broadridge's DistributionAI digital analyst tool

"DistributionAI and Global Demand Model are the latest examples of Broadridge's ability to harness AI-enabled analytics to create innovative solutions for clients," said Nigel Birch, Global Head of Product, Data and Analytics, Broadridge. "These powerful new technologies are super-charging data analysis and making it much quicker and easier for asset managers to interpret and apply data-driven insights across critical decision-making functions."

DistributionAI is a digital analyst tool within Broadridge's Distribution Insight platform, which provides access to unique and proprietary global asset management market intelligence and research reports to help asset managers optimize distribution, product development, and sales and marketing. DistributionAI enables natural language interrogation of thousands of specialist proprietary research documents focused on the themes and trends defining success in the global asset management industry.

Broadridge's new Global Demand Model measures and analyzes demand for asset management products today and in the future. It tracks over $100 trillion of global assets and delivers a total market view of demand, driven by proprietary data across public and private markets, and retail and institutional channels. Global Demand Model uses next generation AI-driven models to understand the relationship between asset flows and thousands of predictive capital market and macroeconomic features, married with human in the loop (HITL) systems from Broadridge's team of global experts. The result equips asset managers with more confidence in the analysis of current and future product demand.

Learn more about Broadridge's AI powered analytics for asset managers here.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Media contacts:

North America
Prosek Partners
[email protected] 

Europe
Cognito
[email protected]

Asia Pacific
Teneo
[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Also from this source

Broadridge Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2023 of its fiscal year...
Tokyo Stock Exchange CONNEQTOR Launches Direct Connection with Broadridge's Xilix Execution Management System

Tokyo Stock Exchange CONNEQTOR Launches Direct Connection with Broadridge's Xilix Execution Management System

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) and global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) are pleased to announce the launch of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.