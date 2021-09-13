Broadridge Named to IDC Fintech Rankings for Seventh Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that it has placed 14 out of 100 on the 2021 IDC Fintech Rankings, rising three places from its 2020 ranking. The list features leading hardware, software, and service providers to the financial services industry around the world. This is the seventh consecutive year IDC's prestigious annual rankings have acknowledged Broadridge as one of the top financial services providers, recognizing its steadfast commitment to delivering innovative solutions to financial institutions.

"We are honored to be recognized again as a global Fintech leader by IDC. At Broadridge, we are focused on finding new ways to help our clients accelerate digitization, drive mutualization benefits, and enable the increasing democratization of investing," said Tim Gokey, CEO of Broadridge. "We are leveraging new technologies to drive our clients' growth, while reducing the cost of complexity of their operations across governance, capital markets and wealth and investment management."

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues attributed to financial institutions. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts IT spending across the world to reach $590 billion by 2025.

"Being named in the IDC Fintech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider's commitment to the success of its financial institution clients," said Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. "The IDC Fintech Rankings, now in our 18th year, is the global standard list of Fintech providers to the industry, and we congratulate the 2021 winners."

Financial services organizations must embrace innovation and integrate cutting-edge technology to enhance customer experience and achieve operational excellence in a digital economy. Broadridge and other vendors featured on the list represent those providers committed to helping financial institutions implement digital transformation initiatives.

Broadridge provides technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, portfolio managers, and public companies. The company's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub for thousands of mutual funds and millions of institutional investors.

Visit here and follow @IDC and #IDCFintechRankings on Twitter to learn more about the rankings.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About IDC Financial Insights

IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world's leading technology, media, research, and events company. For more information, please visit www.idc-fi.com, email [email protected], or call 508-620-5533.

