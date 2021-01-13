Broadridge Partners with AI Company Fligoo, Providing Innovative Predictive Analytics to Wealth Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enabling banks and wealth management firms to better leverage data through artificial intelligence (AI), Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, has announced a collaboration with AI company Fligoo to develop a suite of proprietary predictive analytics software products for the wealth management industry. These new software solutions will help banks and wealth management firms transform their business performance by harnessing vast amounts of data to accurately predict the needs of each client, creating a more personalized and customized client and investor experience.

Fligoo is an enterprise AI company that helps industry leaders boost their business performance. Fligoo Sharp AI Enterprise Suite software delivers exponential business value through state-of-the-art advanced analytics, monitoring, closed-loop feedback and decision science. The first product under development with Broadridge will allow financial advisors to take a data-driven approach to optimizing and enhancing their relationship with investors, both personalizing service and delivering in a manner and time preferred by clients. Fligoo and Broadridge anticipate that the hyper-personalization of investor needs will increase both client satisfaction and asset growth for the long-term across the entire investor base.

"We're excited to leverage Broadridge's extensive wealth management expertise, insights and data to develop software that can create genuine innovation in the wealth management industry," said Lucas Olmedo, CEO of Fligoo. "We have condensed the expertise acquired on hundreds of use cases in multiple industries into a product that has the power to augment the capacity/performance of advisors, firms and investors on a daily basis."

"Investors expect advisors to understand their specific needs, and we are creating an end-to-end practice management solution with Fligoo that uses AI to enable financial advisors to anticipate investor needs at every moment of the investment life cycle," said Michael Alexander, President of Wealth Management at Broadridge. "Together, we are creating an entire predictive analytics suite that will enable advisors to personalize and digitize their client engagements in a way that will deepen and broaden relationships in a more scalable manner."

Leveraging these next-gen technologies is part of Broadridge's investment in The ABCDs of Innovation® - AI, blockchain, the Cloud and digital - helping clients and the industry move markets forward into the future. Broadridge and Fligoo plan to launch additional AI-powered software products over the next year that deliver insights to wealth management firms and their advisors.

About Fligoo

Fligoo is an Enterprise AI Company that helps industry leaders boost their business performance by using AI to predict their customers' behaviour and providing them with the products and services they need, when and how they need them.

Fligoo Sharp Enterprise AI Suite delivers exponential business value for enterprises around the world through state-of-the-art advanced analytics, monitoring, closed-loop feedback, & decision science. Fligoo Sharp AI Enterprise Suite is a comprehensive end-to-end SaaS platform enabling the speedy development, deployment, testing, and scaling of large AI applications.

For more information about Fligoo, please visit www.fligoo.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $8 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

