Broadridge Ranked #3 in the 2024 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth consecutive year, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, announced today its inclusion on IDC's FinTech Ranking Top 100 list for 2024. Broadridge maintains its #3 ranking on this year's list.

The 21st annual vendor ranking represents leading hardware, software, and service providers to the financial services industry from around the world. Companies are ranked based on 2023 calendar year revenues attributed to the financial services and FinTech industries.

"It's an honor to be recognized again by IDC and to have earned a spot on this distinguished list for ten consecutive years. This performance reflects the continued impact of Broadridge's trusted expertise and transformative technology," said Tim Gokey, CEO of Broadridge. "We remain committed to delivering innovative technology that enables financial institutions around the world to drive growth, enhance client experience, and reduce costs."

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology. Rankings are based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. The providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, which IDC forecasts will spend over $800 billion (USD) on IT across the globe by 2026. To view the list in its entirety, please visit http://www.idc-fi.com.

"IDC has been producing the IDC FinTech Rankings for over twenty years and have expanded the program to include the top 150 solutions providers to ensure we get the most accurate representation of the largest FinTech's in the world", says Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC. "The technology companies on this list provide the innovation necessary to keep the financial services at the forefront of providing modern digital experiences across all aspects of a customer's financial journey."

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace and integrate innovative technologies effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. Broadridge, alongside the other companies featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings, represent providers that are committed to helping financial institutions successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives to better serve their global customers.

Broadridge provides technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, portfolio managers, and public companies. The company's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub for thousands of mutual funds and millions of institutional investors.

For more information about the IDC rankings, visit https://www.idc.com/research/industry/fintech-rankings and follow them on Twitter @IDC and look for #IDCFinTechRankings.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:

Edings Thibault

Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge

[email protected]

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Global Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.