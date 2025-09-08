Broadridge Ranked #3 in the 2025 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100, Wins Capital Markets Transformation Award

Broadridge remains in the top three ranking for third consecutive year

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, announced today its inclusion in the 2025 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 for the eleventh consecutive year. Broadridge has maintained its #3 ranking since 2023 and was also named as the winner of the 2025 Capital Markets Transformation FinTech Real Results Award.

"Broadridge's #3 placement in the 2025 IDC FinTech Rankings demonstrates its ongoing commitment to helping financial institutions modernize, innovate, and build trusted client experiences at scale," says Thomas Shuster, Research Director for IDC Financial Insights. "We commend them for their continued impact in shaping the industry's digital future."

"This award and recognition are powerful validation of how Broadridge is a trusted and transformative partner for our clients as together we reimagine what's possible in financial services," said Tim Gokey, CEO of Broadridge. "We are committed to delivering real impact every day while driving innovation to democratize and digitize corporate governance, innovate and simplify capital markets, and modernize wealth and investment management."

As a Fintech leader, Broadridge has been leveraging cutting edge technology advances to build solutions like Wealth InFocus, Distribute Ledger Repo Platform, OpsGPT, BondGPT, and Global Demand Model to benefit clients and the financial services industry. This IDC recognition underscores Broadridge's trusted expertise and use of transformative technology in tackling key challenges within the capital markets sector, such as accelerating T+1 settlement, enhancing automation, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Its NYFIX Matching platform stands out as an innovative solution that enhances operational efficiency across the marketplace.

The Fortune 500-style ranking highlights and assesses the leading global financial technology providers, based on their calendar-year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These companies form the technological foundation of the financial services sector—an industry where IDC projects global IT spending will reach $775 billion (USD) by 2028. To view the full list, please visit http://www.idc-fi.com.

Broadridge provides technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, portfolio managers, and public companies. The company's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub for thousands of mutual funds and millions of institutional investors.

The IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results program, part of the broader IDC FinTech Rankings initiative, recognizes IT providers that have enabled a genuine, measurable, and future-enabling change at a client financial institution. Alongside other top-ranked companies, Broadridge is committed to helping financial institutions successfully execute digital transformation strategies that improve service for customers worldwide.

For more information about the IDC rankings, visit https://www.idc.com/research/industry/fintech-rankings and follow them on Twitter @IDC and look for #IDCFinTechRankings.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

