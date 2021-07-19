Broadridge Teams with OpenFin to Offer Enhanced Digital Workspace for Portfolio Managers and Traders

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhancing the productivity and efficiency of its trading and portfolio management solution for its asset management clients globally, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced it will utilize OpenFin's operating system for financial desktops.

With this new digital workspace solution, asset managers using Broadridge's next generation portfolio and order management system will benefit from componentized apps with highly configurable layouts and intuitive workflows. Traders and portfolio managers will be able to manage their desktop real estate more efficiently and increase productivity by reducing the effort and time navigating across multiple windows and screens. Rich notifications will also keep users up to date with the most relevant insights.

"In this ever-evolving digital environment, clients are increasingly looking for flexibility and the ability to adapt their workspaces to meet their unique needs," said Eric Bernstein, President of Broadridge Asset Management. "OpenFin's leading system, combined with our open architecture, will eliminate user friction and is another example of how we are setting the industry standard for flexible and adaptable next-gen investment operations."

"We're excited to be a strategic partner with Broadridge, helping clients accelerate and adapt to advanced digital workspace solutions," said Mazy Dar, CEO of OpenFin. "Providing an adaptable interface customizable to user preferences will help Broadridge's clients boost productivity and simplify the investment management process."

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About OpenFin

Move Fast. Break Nothing. OpenFin is the operating system for enterprise productivity, enabling app distribution, workspace management and workflow automation. Used by 90% of global financial institutions, OpenFin deploys more than 3,500 desktop applications to more than 2,400 buy-side and sell-side firms. OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, CME Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners, Standard Chartered and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital among others. The company is based in New York with offices in London and presence in Hong Kong.

