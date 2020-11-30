Broadridge to Host Investor Day Virtual Meeting on December 10, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., a global Fintech leader, will host an Investor Day virtual meeting on December 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EST. Broadridge senior management including Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer, Chris Perry, President, and Edmund Reese, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Broadridge's strategy and growth outlook across governance, capital markets and wealth and investment management and share new three-year growth objectives.

View the virtual event and access the slide presentation, by visiting Broadridge's Investor Relations website prior to the start of the event.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4.5 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $8 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investors:

W. Edings Thibault

Investor Relations

+ 1 516-472-5129

[email protected]

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Corporate Communications

+1 212-918-6966

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.broadridge.com

