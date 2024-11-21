Broadridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Nov 21, 2024, 16:45 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced that it will be participating at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference, including a fireside chat with management, available on Broadridge's Investor Relations page at www.broadridge-ir.com.

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference Scottsdale, Arizona
Date and Time: December 4, 10:55 A.M. Eastern Time
Company Speaker: Ashima Ghei, Interim Chief Financial Officer

About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com

Investors
[email protected] 

Media
[email protected] 

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

