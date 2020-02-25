Broadridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) announced the company will be participating at three upcoming investor events.

Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Time and Date: March 3, 2020 at 11:35 AM EST

Company Speaker: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer

Location: Orlando, FL

Webcast: Will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at www.broadridge-ir.com

Fourth Annual Evercore ISI Payments & FinTech Innovators Forum

Time and Date: March 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST

Company Speaker: Jim Young, Chief Financial Officer

Location: New York, NY

Webcast: Will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at www.broadridge-ir.com

Wolfe Research Fintech Forum

Time and Date: March 10, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST

Company Speaker: Jim Young, Chief Financial Officer

Location: New York, NY

Webcast: Will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at www.broadridge-ir.com

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than $7 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 11,000 associates in 18 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Contact Information

Investors:

W. Edings Thibault

Investor Relations

(516) 472-5129

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Corporate Communications

(212) 918-6966

