Broadridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
Feb 25, 2020, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) announced the company will be participating at three upcoming investor events.
Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Time and Date: March 3, 2020 at 11:35 AM EST
Company Speaker: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer
Location: Orlando, FL
Webcast: Will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at www.broadridge-ir.com
Fourth Annual Evercore ISI Payments & FinTech Innovators Forum
Time and Date: March 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST
Company Speaker: Jim Young, Chief Financial Officer
Location: New York, NY
Webcast: Will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at www.broadridge-ir.com
Wolfe Research Fintech Forum
Time and Date: March 10, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST
Company Speaker: Jim Young, Chief Financial Officer
Location: New York, NY
Webcast: Will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at www.broadridge-ir.com
About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than $7 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 11,000 associates in 18 countries.
For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.
Contact Information
Investors:
W. Edings Thibault
Investor Relations
(516) 472-5129
Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
(212) 918-6966
SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
