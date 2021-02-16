Broadridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced the company will be participating at two upcoming investor events.

Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors – Virtual Conference

Time and Date: March 1, 2021 at 12:30 PM ET

Company Speaker: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer

Webcast: Will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at www.broadridge-ir.com

Fifth Annual Evercore ISI Payments & FinTech Innovators – Virtual Forum

Time and Date: March 4, 2021 at 2:45 PM ET

Company Speaker: Edmund Reese, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast: Will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at www.broadridge-ir.com

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4.5 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average U.S. $10 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investors:

W. Edings Thibault

Investor Relations

(516) 472-5129

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Corporate Communications

(212) 918-6966

