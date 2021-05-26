Broadside Enterprises Inc (OTC: BRSE) announces Worldwide digital content distribution deal with Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM)

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MonteCristo International Entertainment, a wholly owned subsidiary of Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:BRSE) has inked a deal with Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, to make an initial number of its independent feature films available on Cinedigm's worldwide streaming channels.

Michael Taverna, CEO of Broadside Enterprises, Inc., comments on the cooperation: "Cinedigm has a tremendous digital reach, and working with them allows for our content to reach hundreds of millions of consumers. We look forward to building a strong relationship with such a fast-growing worldwide partner to get more eyes on our independently produced content in the coming years."

"Cinedigm looks for high-quality films that resonate with our viewers," said Josh Thomashow, Executive Director of Acquisitions at Cinedigm. "Having spent years in the independent space, we appreciate the passion and dedication that goes into independent filmmaking. Partnering with MonteCristo International allows us to bring a number of premium films to our streaming channels and provide viewers with a refreshing batch of new entertainment."

About Broadside Enterprises, Inc.:

Broadside Enterprises, Inc. operates in entertainment media, distribution technologies, and commercial real estate businesses. Its Entertainment division, via its fully own subsidiary MonteCristo International Entertainment, focuses on the international sale and distribution of media assets as well as the development, financing, acquisition of scripted television series and feature films. This subsidiary currently manages over 100 feature films and documentaries and participates in most film and television markets worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in West Hollywood, California. www.broadside-enterprises.com

About Cinedigm:

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

