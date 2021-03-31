Broadview Group Adds Two New Team Members

ST. LOUIS, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadview Group Holdings, LLC ("Broadview"), a leader in direct middle-market investing, is excited to announce the additions of two new members to the investment team, Sam Hurster and Alex Kuhlman.

Sam joins the direct investments team as a Vice President after leading operations at Found, a San Francisco-based start-up focused on curing obesity through an individualized, medically guided digital weight care program. Previously, Sam was an investor at Industrial Growth Partners, a San Francisco-based private equity firm. Alex joins Broadview as a Senior Associate after spending the past two years working at Capital Southwest, a Dallas-based credit investment platform focused on opportunities across a variety of sectors in the middle-market. Both Sam and Alex began their careers at leading middle market investment banks. Together, Sam and Alex bring a variety of transaction- and operations-based experience to Broadview's direct investment strategy focusing on commercial and industrial products and services, specialty distribution and food and agriculture.

"We are extremely pleased to have Sam and Alex join Broadview at a pivotal point in the firm's evolution. Both Sam and Alex bring strong, relevant experience that will allow us to accelerate our investment strategy while capitalizing on our permanent capital structure to create long-term value through our future partnerships," said Clay Hunter, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Broadview. "By building out the core pillars of our direct investments team, we are well positioned to execute on our investment strategy in partnering with successful, growth-oriented business owners to build meaningful and sustainable long-term value."

ABOUT BROADVIEW GROUP HOLDINGS, LLC

Broadview Group Holdings, LLC invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in commercial and industrial products, specialty distribution, industrial services and food and agriculture businesses. Our permanent capital base and long-term perspective ensure true alignment with our partners and portfolio companies. Broadview Group's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses and providing strategic insight and other expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries.

Contact: [email protected]

