Broadview Group Announces Strategic Partnership With Meaningful Partners

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadview Group Holdings, LLC ("Broadview"), a leader in direct middle-market investing, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Meaningful Partners LLC ("Meaningful Partners") via its commitment to Meaningful Partners Dedicated Capital Vehicle LP (together with its related vehicles, the "Fund"). Meaningful Partners is a private equity firm based in Los Angeles, California, specializing in purposeful consumer businesses.

With the commitment to Meaningful Partners, Broadview broadens its network and capabilities in the food, beverage, and agriculture sectors. Broadview's exposure and investing acumen will now cover the entire food chain continuum. "Because we are not a private equity fund, our permanent capital base allows us to be extremely entrepreneurial, giving us the flexibility to form these types of partnerships that not only generate excellent absolute returns, but also accelerate our own direct investing efforts and expand our capabilities in sectors we find attractive," said Clay Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Broadview Group. "We've known and invested with Meaningful Partners' principals for years, and this commitment simply memorializes and further solidifies the existing linkages, active collaboration, and frequent knowledge sharing between our firms. There's no other team we know of that has approached building a firm in the thoughtful and differentiated way Jake Capps and Amin Maredia have with Meaningful Partners. Their deep belief that Purpose + Profit are inextricably linked aligns perfectly with our own culture and outlook, their network of true experts is unique in this space, and their insights into the consumer demand drivers shaping the food universe are unmatched."

Jake Capps, Managing Partner of Meaningful Partners added, "We've worked with Clay and the Broadview team in various capacities for a long time, and we've known each other well for even longer. True partnership is everything to us, and the Broadview culture aligns perfectly with our own. The principals' direct investing capabilities, food and agriculture operating expertise, and frankly just our desire to work closely with people we genuinely enjoy make them an ideal partner for us as we build Meaningful Partners."

ABOUT BROADVIEW GROUP HOLDINGS

Broadview Group Holdings, LLC invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in commercial and industrial products, specialty distribution, industrial services and food and agriculture businesses. Our permanent capital base and long-term perspective ensure true alignment with our partners and portfolio companies. Broadview Group's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses and providing strategic insight and other expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries.

ABOUT MEANINGFUL PARTNERS

Meaningful Partners is a private equity firm based in Los Angeles, California that invests in purposeful consumer businesses that have earned customer trust and loyalty, demonstrate a commitment to all stakeholders and are led by management teams empowering positive purpose and performance. The firm is led by an experienced investor and operator management team that leverages an Expert Community of 45+ CEO/Founders and discipline experts with over 800+ years of collective experience who bring relevant domain expertise to help accelerate the growth and impact at our partner companies.

Contact: Alexander Kuhlman, [email protected]

SOURCE Broadview Group Holdings