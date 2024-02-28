Broadvoice Awarded 2023 Global Excellence Award from Acquisition International Magazine

Broadvoice Named Best SME Cloud Communications Company

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice , an omnichannel contact center platform and unified communications provider for small and mid-market enterprises and BPOs, announced that it was named a winner of Acquisition International (AI) Magazine's 2023 Global Excellence Awards for Best SME Cloud Communications Company.

The merit-based awards are selected through independent research from the business news outlet. They recognize innovative companies, teams and individuals who are driving change, surpassing expectations and excelling across the vast corporate landscape.

"In an era defined by unprecedented challenges and rapid transformations, the Global Excellence Awards serve as a beacon, spotlighting those who have not only weathered the storm but have emerged as trailblazers, setting new benchmarks for excellence," noted AI. "From finance to technology, healthcare to sustainability and beyond, we celebrate the diverse spectrum of industries, recognizing outstanding accomplishments that have left a mark on the world of business."

Broadvoice technology supports the ways small and mid-market businesses connect and interact with customers, regardless of the channel or location. The b-hive UCaaS platform delivers comprehensive communications capabilities, including cloud PBX, UC, collaboration features and integrations for Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Zapier and Webhooks. Broadvoice CCaaS helps businesses reduce technological complexity while maximizing the ROI of business conversations using omnichannel experiences, sophisticated agent assistance tools and customizable scripts and queues.

"Our unrelenting focus on continuous innovation has allowed Broadvoice to deliver best-in-class communications systems that are easy to use and affordable," said Broadvoice Chief Operating Officer Herb Pyles. "Earning AI Magazine's Global Excellence Award confirms that we're delivering critical business-building solutions that help our partners effectively scale their operations and boost customer experience."

More information about the 2023 Global Excellence Awards can be found here .

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's unified communications as a service and omnichannel contact center as a service solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com .

About Acquisition International Magazine

Acquisition International Magazine is part of AI Global Media, an internationally focused B2B digital publishing group. Founded in 2010, the monthly publication is a trusted business resource committed to bringing its readers up-to-the-minute news, commentary and analysis.

