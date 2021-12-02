LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that TMC has named its all-new b-hive Communicator all-in-one communications and collaboration app as a recipient of the 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

Broadvoice Awarded a 2021 Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

Broadvoice introduced its next-generation b-hive Communicator in June 2021. The all-in-one app features a redesigned user experience and new video collaboration capabilities, giving workers a single app for calling, video, text, collaboration, voicemail and fax.

"Collaboration is essential to businesses now that remote work has become the norm," said Jim Murphy, Broadvoice CEO. "We built b-hive Communicator to provide unmatched mobility, business continuity and collaboration functionality, and we are honored that TMC recognized its benefits with the 2021 Internet Telephony Excellence Award."

As part of Broadvoice's b-hive Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS), b-hive Communicator combines cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center. Integration with Salesforce CRM and the Microsoft Teams collaboration hub is included in the platform.

"Congratulations to Broadvoice for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. The b-hive Communicator has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

