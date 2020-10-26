Broadvoice Awarded with the 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that it has been named an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winner for 2020, the third year in a row the company has been recognized for delivering exceptional IP communications solutions.

"Congratulations to Broadvoice for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. Broadvoice has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, publisher of INTERNET TELEPHONY.

The INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Awards honor services that have demonstrated innovation, unique features, quality and reliability, and noteworthy developments that improve functionality and usability for their customers.

Broadvoice b-hive is a UCaaS solution that gives businesses of all sizes access to enterprise-class communications, including voice, collaboration, SMS and virtual call center solutions – all in one platform. The b-hive platform is continually enhanced; notable additions in 2020 include dynamic integrations with Microsoft Teams and Salesforce to enhance collaboration and customer experience.

"We're honored to be recognized by TMC for Hosted VoIP Excellence for the third consecutive year," said George Mitsopoulos, COO at Broadvoice. "Our mission is to empower businesses to have more meaningful connections and to personalize our interactions. The additions of Salesforce and Teams integrations to our Broadvoice b-hive unified communications platform enable both. Plus, they allow our customers to access b-hive's capabilities through the business tools they use every day."

About INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

Media Contacts:

Jacob Burridge

Media Relations Manager

Broadvoice

949.205.1103

[email protected]

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

TMC

203-852-6800, ext. 170

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice