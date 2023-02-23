Broadvoice b-hive Platform Supports Zapier and Webhooks Integrations

UCaaS Provider Enables Small and Mid-Market Businesses to Automate Call Data Sharing and Simplify Workflows

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP Trunking services for small and mid-market businesses, announced today that the Broadvoice b-hive unified communications platform now supports Zapier no-code integrations and Webhooks for data sharing and workflow automation.

Using Zapier and Webhooks integrations, Broadvoice customers can leverage valuable b-hive call data across multiple platforms, apps and tools without the need for programming. Benefits for small and mid-market companies include:

Saving time by automating repetitive tasks.

Improving data accuracy and consistency across platforms.

Doing more work with less staff.

"The addition of Zapier and Webhooks enables Broadvoice customers to instantly share information generated by the b-hive platform with other business applications, with no coding required," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. "These enhancements advance our mission of empowering small and mid-market customers to simplify their processes and grow their businesses."

Zapier Integration

Zapier is an application programming interface (API) that automates tasks and information sharing between applications. Zapier connects more than 5,000 apps using customized automation workflows.

Using Zapier, Broadvoice b-hive customers can create and execute workflows automatically, saving time and increasing the efficiency of collecting and transferring data. For example, when a business connects Broadvoice b-hive to a CRM platform, anytime a customer calls, their contact information is automatically pushed to the appropriate sales team member for follow-up.

The Zapier integration is available for Broadvoice b-hive pro accounts and requires a Zapier account. Pro users can customize Broadvoice Zapier Integration at the account and user levels.

Webhooks Integration

Broadvoice b-hive also supports Webhooks, which are similar to APIs but much simpler. While APIs poll b-hive for call data when another app needs the information, Webhooks automatically push b-hive call data to the app that needs it.

For example, a business can use Webhooks to automatically send Broadvoice b-hive call recordings to a designated online storage location to meet regulatory compliance requirements.

Webhooks are included for all b-hive seats at no extra cost and are customizable at the account level.

For more information, visit our Broadvoice Zapier Integration page and Broadvoice Webhooks Integration page.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and GoContact omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Way

Director, Marketing Strategy and Operations

Broadvoice

970.289.0854

[email protected]

Khali Henderson

Senior Partner

BuzzTheory (for Broadvoice)

480.999.5297

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice