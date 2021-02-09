Broadvoice Bubble Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Outstanding Sales & Marketing Mobile Application

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), texting and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that its new Broadvoice Bubble text messaging and marketing platform received a Gold Stevie® Award for outstanding sales and marketing mobile application in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

"We're excited to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our new Broadvoice Bubble text messaging and marketing platform," said George Mitsopoulos, Chief Product Officer for Broadvoice. "Broadvoice Bubble gives businesses an easier and faster way to engage and interact with their customers where they are – on their mobile devices."

The new text messaging and marketing platform enables businesses to connect with their customers instantly with SMS/MMS messages delivered automatically to their smartphones. The platform is ideal for alerts and notifications, appointment reminders, customer support, delivery tracking, marketing campaigns and more.

"Broadvoice Bubble not only saves time by automating routine notifications and responses, it allows businesses to give their customers immediate and responsive service," said Mitsopoulos. "Plus, it enables businesses to drive revenue by sending promotions and special offers that customers can see and activate with one click."

The Broadvoice Bubble text messaging platform earned praise from the Stevie Awards judges, particularly for enabling small and medium businesses (SMBs):





"Perfect score for a perfect solution. A text message is a much more personal way to connect with a customer. It takes away the barrier that exists on email or with a virtual chat box in a website."

"The product definitely provides a value add by giving SMBs an easy way to communicate with their customers."

"Broadvoice offers cost-effective digital enterprise solution based on ever-changing customer demands."

"The product's service is useful, comfortable, easy to use… . The platform is powerful and works in real time."

"The engagement rates and open rates are quite high, demonstrating a very effective SMB service."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements.

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. For more information, please visit www.broadvoice.com.

