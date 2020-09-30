Broadvoice CEO Jim Murphy Speaks at M&A Forum on How Cloud is Changing Enterprise Communications

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that CEO Jim Murphy will speak on how cloud is changing enterprise communications at TMT M&A Forum USA 2020, the annual event for senior dealmakers in the Technology, Media And Telecommunications (TMT) space.

Hosted by global financial news provider TMT Finance, the virtual event will help U.S.-focused dealmakers identify, explore and deliver successful infrastructure and services investment strategies beyond COVID-19.

Murphy will join a panel of experts for the virtual session, "Cloud Communications: How is the Cloud Changing Enterprise Communications?" at 9 a.m. EST on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

"The global pandemic has accelerated adoption of cloud PBX and UC as a business continuity solution, enabling work anywhere, including work from home," said Murphy. "Cloud communications has proved itself as an essential service under the worst of circumstances and in so doing gained champions among many of the world's largest enterprises, whose leaders are now rethinking 'the office.' The groundswell of subscriptions is not a temporary spike, but the beginning of a long and prosperous future for the cloud communications industry."

Additional topics of discussion are how communications providers can capitalize on the move to cloud-based solutions, what subsectors have the greatest potential for growth and investment, and the prospects for continued consolidation in the market.

About Jim Murphy

Murphy is a serial entrepreneur with more than 25 years' experience in the telecom space, starting in the early 1990s when he co-founded a pager company. In 1999, he co-founded DSL Extreme, a residential broadband internet provider, which he later sold. In 2005, he co-founded PhonePower, a residential VoIP telecommunications service. He then rolled up several acquisitions under PhonePower, including brands VoIP.com and Broadvoice. He then led Broadvoice's to shift to cloud-based business communication as well as key acquisitions of IKANO Communications in 2015 and UCaaS providers XBP in 2017 and YipTel in 2018.

Under Murphy's leadership, Broadvoice has grown from four employees to more than 230 with offices in the United States and Canada, expanded to more than 200,000 business subscribers, and increased revenue in the double-digits year over year.

About TMT M&A Forum USA 2020

TMT M&A Forum USA 2020 is an exclusive event that's limited to 200 M&A professionals to facilitate top-tier debate and discuss the latest investment strategies, transaction opportunities and the challenges impacting the TMT M&A landscape within the U.S. and globally. The event includes 75 C-Level speakers and with sponsors including Bank Street Group, Tillman Infrastructure, Houlihan Lokey, Santander Commercial Banking, Greenberg Traurig, Q Advisors and Unifi/WIS. To register, visit tmtfinance.com/usa/register

About TMT Finance

TMT Finance was first launched in the UK in 2009 to connect and inform senior executives pursuing M&A, investment, financing and advisory opportunities in the telecom, media and tech sectors globally. Since then, TMT Finance has grown a world-leading business intelligence service and a series of leading annual executive-only events gathering financial-decision makers across the world. For more information on TMT Finance, visit www.tmtfinance.com/events and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

