Broadvoice Earns 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

TMC Recognizes Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS Platform for Innovations and Customer Success

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMC has named Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP Trunking services for small and mid-market businesses, as a winner of the 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award for the Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS platform. The award is presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

Broadvoice b-hive includes cloud PBX, unified communications (UC) and collaboration features with a virtual call center. In response to the growing demand for streamlined communications and collaboration tools, Broadvoice launched its next-generation b-hive Communicator to give employees a single app for calling, video conferencing, texting, collaborating, voicemail and fax.

"Broadvoice is honored to be recognized again by TMC for the b-hive unified communications platform. This platform was designed to address small and mid-market businesses' unique needs, and it has been updated to meet changing work environments and collaboration requirements," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. "We deliver b-hive as a service to provide the features our customers want with the value and scalability they need. Our award-winning Broadvoice Success Program and 100 percent service level agreement make b-hive a cost-effective solution for growing organizations."

The 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year winners are featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on tmcnet.com.

"I'm honored to recognize Broadvoice with a 2023 Product of the Year Award for their commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, Broadvoice b-hive has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from Broadvoice."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and GoContact omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has provided unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content, from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

