Broadvoice Introduces CXHub: A BPO Marketplace for Labor Outsourcing

Broadvoice

12 Oct, 2023

Businesses Can Now Connect with Pre-Vetted Outsourcing Providers to Meet Their Staffing Needs

LOS ANGELES and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) for thriving small and mid-market enterprises and business process outsourcers (BPOs), announced their new program, CXHub, in partnership with ArenaCX, during Customer Contact Week in Nashville.

With CXHub, businesses have access to a marketplace of nearly 200 pre-vetted BPO providers to quickly and affordably meet their CCaaS and other business outsourcing needs, whether to streamline operations, improve daily workflows or scale for seasonality.

CXHub helps businesses address labor needs and staffing challenges caused by seasonality, emergencies, changes in call volume, staff shortages, skills gaps and more by finding best-fit outsourcing in a variety of industries, locations, capacities, functions and languages. Once the business has discovered its perfect-fit BPO partner, the CXHub team manages all elements of the experience, including needs analysis, requests for proposals, contracts, onboarding and more.

"With the launch of CXHub, Broadvoice has become a one-stop shop for all contact center and labor needs," said Jim Murphy, CEO of Broadvoice. "In addition to its cloud based omnichannel contact center platform, Broadvoice now offers professional staffing solutions to help small and mid-market enterprises optimize performance, enhance the customer experience, drive revenue and grow their business."

With CXHub, businesses can:

  • Save time with instant access to hundreds of pre-vetted BPOs.
  • Save money by streamlining the sourcing process through a proven RFP and contracting process.
  • Gain access to talent pools across industries, locations, capacities, functions and languages.
  • Easily scale up or down by adjusting capacity and adding, changing or removing partnerships with BPOs.
  • Improve outcomes by ramping up more quickly to meet business goals.

To learn more about how CXHub can help meet your CCaaS and labor needs, visit Broadvoice at Booth 118 during Customer Contact Week in Nashville, October 11–13.

About ArenaCX
ArenaCX is a comprehensive global marketplace for contact center solutions, combining a best-of-breed tech stack offering with over 150 pre-vetted outsourcing partners, consultants, and systems integrators. The ArenaCX marketplace delivers unparalleled value to companies of all sizes at every stage of the outsourcing journey.

About Broadvoice
Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's b-hive unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

