Broadvoice Joins 'Stand for Small' Coalition to Support Small Businesses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that it has joined the Stand for Small coalition of companies across industries that have come together to support America's small businesses as they navigate the impacts of COVID-19.

Powered by American Express, Stand for Small provides millions of U.S. small businesses access to support through valuable services, offers, tools and expertise via an easy-to-use centralized digital platform. These resources aim to help small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis and their recovery efforts, by helping business owners reduce operating expenses, manage teams remotely, enhance digital capabilities and address other needs.

Through the Stand for Small program, Broadvoice is providing small companies with tips and special offers for business communications services, such as:

Low-cost cloud PBX subscription services with free phone rentals*

Free onsite installation and training*

Two-day activation with no rush fees*

"We're proud to join American Express and other companies in the Stand for Small coalition. Small companies are the backbone of our country's economy, and we stand ready to support them as they manage the challenges of the pandemic," said Marisa Freeden, Vice President of Brand Experience for Broadvoice. "Our communications solutions were designed for small and medium businesses and can help them stay connected to their customers, employees and suppliers – whether they're still working from home, transitioning back to the office, or on the road."

In addition to collaboration solutions, Broadvoice is sharing expertise and resources such as "Tips for Small Business Communications" and the "Small Business Communications Checklist."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

