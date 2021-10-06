Broadvoice Named a Global Leader in Cloud Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Broadvoice® , a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, the 2021 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing for its all-new b-hive Communicator all-in-one communications and collaboration app.

The Business Intelligence Group's Stratus Award for Cloud Computing honors companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

In response to hybrid workers' growing demand for streamlined communications and collaboration tools, Broadvoice introduced its next-generation b-hive Communicator in June 2021. The all-in-one app features a redesigned user experience and new video collaboration capabilities, giving workers a single app for calling, video, text, collaboration, voicemail and fax.

"As work anywhere becomes the norm, ease of collaboration is increasingly important to businesses," said Jim Murphy, Broadvoice CEO. "We built b-hive Communicator to provide unmatched mobility, business continuity and collaboration functionality, and we are thrilled that its benefits were recognized by The Business Intelligence Group with a Stratus Award."

Broadvoice's b-hive Communicator is part of the b-hive Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UcaaS) platform, which combines cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center. The platform also includes integrations with Salesforce CRM and the Microsoft Teams collaboration hub.

"Broadvoice is at the forefront of the cloud, helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives."

Details about the Business Intelligence Group Status Awards, along with a full list of winners, can be found at https://www.bintelligence.com/stratus-awards/.

