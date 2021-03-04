LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), texting and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that TMC has named Broadvoice as a winner of the 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award, presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

Broadvoice Named a Winner of the 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award

The INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award recognizes organizations running world-class channel programs that attract the top telecom/communications VARs, MSPs and agents to their programs. The award highlights the best of the channel and acknowledges companies that go the extra mile to support the channel with tools, information, education and remuneration.

"On behalf of TMC and the editors of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, we are honored to recognize Broadvoice as a winner of the INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award for its distinguished program," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We look forward to seeing continued excellence from Broadvoice in the future."

Broadvoice has built a go-to-market strategy with partners in mind. Among many perks, the Broadvoice Partner Program offers:

Sales Incentives , including industry-leading evergreen commissions, lucrative SPIFFs and a luxury Presidents' Club experience.

, including industry-leading evergreen commissions, lucrative SPIFFs and a luxury Presidents' Club experience. Creative Revenue Opportunities , including a Markup Program that enables partners to make money on installation and hardware provided by Broadvoice as well as residual revenue on hardware rentals.

, including a Markup Program that enables partners to make money on installation and hardware provided by Broadvoice as well as residual revenue on hardware rentals. Certified Installer Program , that enables partners to train and be certified to take full control of the customer implementation (and the associated fees) without third parties involved.

, that enables partners to train and be certified to take full control of the customer implementation (and the associated fees) without third parties involved. Comprehensive Marketing Resources , including partner marketing kits that include flyers, blogs and emails that partners can use to jumpstart sales.

, including partner marketing kits that include flyers, blogs and emails that partners can use to jumpstart sales. Complementary Demo Accounts , to better show customers the ease of use and feature functionality of the Broadvoice cloud PBX, UC and call center solutions.

, to better show customers the ease of use and feature functionality of the Broadvoice cloud PBX, UC and call center solutions. Intuitive Partner Quoting Tool, which leverages proprietary on-switch quoting so partners can build quotes in as little as a minute.

"Broadvoice is honored to be a winner of the 2020 Friend of the Channel Award," said Kim McLachlan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Broadvoice. "Our partner community is the backbone of our company. Our channel team understands this and provides the incentives, support and resources needed to thrive for our partners and their customers."

For more information on the Broadvoice Partner Program, please call 866.697.9112, or visit the Broadvoice Partner Program.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. For more information, please visit www.broadvoice.com.

