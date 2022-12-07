Broadvoice Named Finalist in North American Customer Centricity Awards

Broadvoice b-hive 90-Day Customer Success Program Praised for Best CX Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UCaaS), call center (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, was named a finalist in the 2022 North American Customer Centricity (NACC) Awards, presented by ARCET Global. Broadvoice is among the top three nominees for Best Customer Experience Strategy for companies under 1,000 employees.

Broadvoice was honored for its 90-Day Customer Success Program for businesses using its proprietary Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS platform. The program sets a new industry standard for cloud communications implementation, onboarding and adoption. Launched in the fall of 2021, the program takes support to a new level by adding dedicated professional support at no additional cost to the customer – no matter how big or small the business may be. The Customer Success Program aims to help customers understand the full functionality of the Broadvoice platform and realize its value in daily operations to achieve their business goals.

"We're honored to be named North American Customer Centricity award finalist based on the strength of our 90-Day Customer Success Program," said Herb Pyles, Chief Operating Officer of Broadvoice. "To date, we've supported more than 3,000 customers through the program, setting them up for success with the Broadvoice b-hive all-in-one communications platform. As a result, we're happy to report our CSAT score is 99 percent, attrition is less than 1 percent and NPS is 80, all exceeding industry standards."

Broadvoice b-hive delivers communications capabilities rarely found in enterprise cloud solutions, let alone in a platform designed for small and medium businesses (SMBs) with as few as 10 employees and as many as 500. It includes cloud PBX, unified communications (UC) and collaboration features with a virtual call center and integrates with Salesforce CRM and the Microsoft Teams collaboration hub.

