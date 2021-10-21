Broadvoice Names Jason Smith as Vice President of Sales Engineering

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today it has hired Jason Smith, a tenured global sales engineering leader, as Vice President of Sales Engineering. In this newly created role, Smith will manage a team of sales engineers and serve as the liaison between sales, operations and product management teams.

A 20-year telecommunications sales veteran, Smith's experience spans a wide range of management, operations, and engineering positions for companies, such as West Unified Communications Services, West IP Communications, and Time Warner Telecom (now Lumen). For the past decade, he has been solely focused on global cloud services, including UCaaS, UC, collaboration, video, contact center, SD-WAN, network services, security and managed services.

"Jason has a rare combination of management experience, engineering expertise and operational awareness. These skills enable him to oversee the development of solutions that meet our customers' needs and help our sales partners position them successfully," said Kim McLachlan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Broadvoice. "He is already well-known and respected in our industry and is exceptionally positioned to succeed in this new role at Broadvoice."

As Vice President of Sales Engineering at Broadvoice, Smith will facilitate seamless collaboration among operations, technical and sales teams to deliver integrated strategies and solutions. Smith's role will be key to a successful go-to-market strategy, ensuring successful execution of new products and service capabilities while ensuring consistent technical pre-sales support and partner education.

"Broadvoice provides me the opportunity to utilize the experience I have to help grow an organization backed by an excellent team and a strong, differentiated solution set," said Smith. "I have a passion for building teams that are experts in collaborating, communicating and being constant champions of their brand, and I am excited to bring that to Broadvoice."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

