Broadvoice Names Nick Madsen as Regional Sales Manager

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, has expanded its channel management team with the addition of Nick Madsen as regional sales manager.

Nick brings over a decade of experience in leading sales and operations. Prior to joining Broadvoice, he was director of sales at StarLeaf, where he oversaw Central US and West Coast teams.

Nick Madsen

"We are excited to welcome Nick to the team," said Kim McLachlan, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Broadvoice. "Our company's number one priority is our partners, and we are focused on building our Partner Program and supporting its market expansion."

In his new position, Nick will be supporting and growing the Broadvoice partner community while aligning partners in territories and master agencies.

"I am thrilled to join the Broadvoice team and excited to help the teams continue their growth strategies into 2020 and beyond," said Nick. "I look forward to meeting with our partners, understanding our strengths and identifying areas of improvement. Our partners are our lifeblood and we need to make sure we are supporting their needs and listening to their wants/desires."

Broadvoice offers a flexible, smart portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform. This includes its flagship cloud PBX and UC services, which features unlimited voice calling plans throughout the continental United States and Canada.

For more information on the Broadvoice Partner Program, please call 866.697.9112, or visit https://www.broadvoice.com/partners/.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

