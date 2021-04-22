LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice, an award-winning provider of unified communications and collaboration solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs), announced today a partnership with human-I-T, a nonprofit social enterprise dedicated to reducing e-waste and closing the digital divide.

Broadvoice Partners with human-I-T to Provide Sustainable Asset Disposition for Businesses While Promoting Digital Inclusion for All

Broadvoice customers and channel partners can take advantage of the partnership with human-I-T to recycle and donate technology that they no longer need. With a simple phone call, donors can access human-I-T's industry-leading IT asset disposition services. human-I-T will arrange an equipment pickup, securely wipe devices of sensitive data, and then refurbish, upgrade and repurpose those devices to provide digital access to students, low-income families and nonprofit organizations across the country. Damaged or broken items are also accepted for end-of-life product disposal. All donations are tax-deductible.

"We are excited to provide our customers and partners a resource that not only helps the environment, but more importantly gets technology to people in communities who need it, creating equity and opportunity for families, schools, and businesses across the country," said Marisa Freeden, Vice President of Brand and Experience at Broadvoice.

"Businesses of any size or industry can create opportunities within the community by simply donating their unwanted tech rather than sending it to be recycled or, worse, to a landfill. human-I-T offers a unique way to give second life to your old devices by recirculating them back into the economy," said Brandon Smith, Vice President of Business Development at human-I-T.

Electronic waste is the fastest-growing waste stream in the world, with 59.1 million tons of equipment discarded in 2019. That's equivalent to 350 cruise ships! At the same time, roughly 1 in 4 school-age children lack access to a personal computer or home internet connection. By transforming e-waste into opportunities, human-I-T reduces environmental impacts while also creating social benefit.

This partnership with human-I-T is another step forward in Broadvoice's mission to create more meaningful human connections through technology.

To learn more or to schedule a technology pickup, visit

https://www.broadvoice.com/human-i-t/ or call 888-268-3921.

