Broadvoice Receives 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named b-hive as a 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.

Designed for small and medium-sized businesses, b-hive is a cloud PBX platform that combines telephony and UC services into a comprehensive UCaaS bundle with voice, messaging and virtual call center solutions with SD-WAN. Complimentary with the platform, the b-hive mobile app connects the business phone system to a mobile device, allowing companies to empower the modern-day employee on the go, working remotely, or out in the field.

"Our goal was to create a cloud communications platform that is easy to deploy and administer," said George Mitsopoulos, chief operating officer at Broadvoice. "It's humbling to receive industry recognition from TMC for the second year in a row, as well as positive feedback from our sales partners and customers because it provides an enjoyable, frictionless experience."

One of TMC's most coveted awards, the Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award honors exceptional products and services that facilitate voice, data and video communications that were brought to market or greatly improved upon in the last twelve months.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor Broadvoice as a 2019 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, b-hive," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Broadvoice in their groundbreaking work on b-hive."

Winners of the 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

Broadvoice offers a flexible, smart portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform. This includes its flagship cloud PBX and UC services, which features unlimited voice calling plans throughout the continental United States and Canada.

For more information on the Broadvoice Partner Program, please call 866.697.9112, or visit www.broadvoice.com/partners.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

