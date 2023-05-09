Broadvoice Receives 2023 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

TMC Recognizes Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS Platform for Exceptional Innovation

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMC has recognized Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP Trunking services for small and mid-market businesses, as a winner of the 2023 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for the Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS platform.

b-hive is a proprietary UCaaS platform that delivers a range of communications capabilities rarely found together in enterprise cloud solutions, let alone in a platform designed for small and mid-market businesses. The platform includes cloud PBX, unified communications (UC), collaboration features, a virtual call center and integrations for Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Zapier and Webhooks.

"Broadvoice's b-hive platform enables small and mid-market businesses to benefit from emerging UC technology and enterprise-level features, including mobility, continuity, high-availability connectivity, flexible pricing and an intuitive self-service portal," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. "Add to that Broadvoice's exceptional, award-winning service and support team, and modernizing your business phone system becomes even more manageable and impactful."

Unlike other providers, Broadvoice has complete control over its UCaaS platform, including app development, geo-redundant data centers and diverse network connections. For the last several years, Broadvoice has focused on product-led growth driven by customer needs, which has resulted in innovations such as:

The next-generation b-hive Communicator. Remote and hybrid workers now have a single app for calls, video conferences, texts, collaborating, voicemail and fax.

Remote and hybrid workers now have a single app for calls, video conferences, texts, collaborating, voicemail and fax. The industry-leading Broadvoice Success Program. Customers are given three months of dedicated professional support to ease the learning curve, ensure the system is correctly installed and promote user adoption.

Customers are given three months of dedicated professional support to ease the learning curve, ensure the system is correctly installed and promote user adoption. 100 percent SLA. Business customers are provided voice over IP (VoIP) services as part of our commitment to deliver an unmatched customer experience.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor Broadvoice as a recipient of TMC's 2023 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, the b-hive UCaaS platform," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Broadvoice in its ground-breaking work with b-hive."

Winners of the 2023 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and GoContact omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has provided unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content, from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Way

Director, Marketing Strategy and Operations

Broadvoice

970.289.0854

[email protected]

Khali Henderson

Senior Partner

BuzzTheory (for Broadvoice)

480.999.5297

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice