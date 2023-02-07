Broadvoice Recognized in TrustRadius Winter 2023 'Best of' Awards

TrustRadius Reviewers Honor Broadvoice in Relationship, Value for Price and Feature Set Categories

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius has recognized Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP Trunking services for small and mid-market businesses, in their Winter 2023 'Best of' awards.

Broadvoice was honored as one of the top three products for Best Relationship, Best Value for Price and Best Feature Set in the UCaaS category. All three awards are based on verified, independent user reviews and other critical insight data sourced from July 1 through December 31, 2022.

TrustRadius launched the Best Feature Set Award in 2021 to highlight solutions with the best features based on customer satisfaction. The Best Relationship Award and the Best Value for Price Award were introduced in 2022.

"Broadvoice is honored to be recognized once again by the TrustRadius community for the Broadvoice b-hive unified communications platform. b-hive is specifically built to meet the needs of small and mid-market businesses, and we continue to refine its capabilities to exceed customer expectations," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. "We deliver b-hive as a service along with our professional installation, the 90-day Broadvoice Success Program and a 100 percent service level agreement to ensure b-hive has the features our customers want with the service and value they need."

Broadvoice b-hive includes cloud PBX, unified communications (UC) and collaboration features with a virtual call center. In response to hybrid workers' growing demand for streamlined communications and collaboration tools, Broadvoice launched its next-generation b-hive Communicator to give workers a single app for calling, video, texting, collaboration, voicemail and fax.

Here are a few authenticated customer reviewers from TrustRadius praising the Broadvoice b-hive platform:

"We use it for our outgoing telephone lines … we never think about it because it's worked since the day we started. Perfection."

- Chip D., President

"Broadvoice support makes the difference … the Broadvoice team was a pleasure to work with. If you are unfamiliar with VoIP and need assistance with setup, I feel that Broadvoice is the best option. The transition to VoIP was painless, and the Broadvoice team was a pleasure to work with."

- Brian F., Project Manager

"Broadvoice has won the Winter 2023 awards for Best Feature Set, Best Value for Price and Best Relationship in the UCaaS category," said Megan Headley, Vice President of Research at TrustRadius. "These awards are based directly on feedback from their customers: 97 percent of reviewers said they were happy with Broadvoice's feature set, 97 percent said they would buy it again and 98 percent said it delivers good value for the price."

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners and Next Coast Ventures.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's b-hive unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and GoContact omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

