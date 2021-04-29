LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, has doubled down on its commitment to indirect sales partners, recently adding seven new members to its channel sales and marketing teams.

Broadvoice Strengthens Channel Sales and Marketing Teams

"Broadvoice is a channel-first company and with the singular mission to support our partners with the best products, programs and people," said Kim McLachlan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Broadvoice. "Today, we're pleased to welcome seven experienced channel professionals to the Broadvoice team, which is focused on helping our partners grow their UCaaS businesses."

New Regional Channel Managers

Broadvoice welcomes Jim Longtin, Anthony Saitta and Aaron Conant as Regional Channel Managers with responsibility for earning, maintaining and expanding relationships with Broadvoice partners. Their roles also include educating partners on the company's products and process and ensuring they have the resources needed to position and sell Broadvoice services.

Longtin comes to Broadvoice after more than five years at Logix Fiber Networx, where he most recently served as Director of Strategic Alliances. Longtin has 30 years plus experience in the telecom industry with tours at Lucent, AT&T and Alpheus.

Saitta has more than 20 years of experience in voice and data communications, including sales and channels roles with Consolidated Communications, Spectrum Enterprise, Verizon Wireless, Sprint and AT&T.

Conant is a technology specialist with more than 15 years of experience at Nitel, Windstream Communications, Vonage Business and Nextiva.

New Junior Channel Managers

Broadvoice's new Junior Channel Managers, Jared Golden and Patrice Frankley, are responsible for elevating the partner experience and driving sales of Broadvoice services.

Golden's experience includes sales and marketing as well as program and project management. Prior to joining Broadvoice, he was Director of Marketing for the Minte.

Frankley is an adaptable self-starter and a results-driven telecom professional who builds strong client relationships. She was a sales and strategic account team member at Earthlink Internet, MegaPath and XO Communications.

New Marketing Managers

Andy Watson brings 20 years of experience in telecom to his new role as Product Marketing Manager. Watson has responsibility for Broadvoice's overall product go-to-market strategy, including developing marketing programs to help Broadvoice channel managers and partners better sell the company's solutions. Previously, he held technical documentation, program management and marketing roles for companies such as Mavenir and GENBAND (now Ribbon Communications).

Bill Tarulli joins Broadvoice with more than a dozen years as a proven channel marketer. As a Channel Marketing Manager, Tarulli is focused on partner marketing, including partner recruiting and expanding the company's partner relationships. Previously, Tarulli was Channel Marketing Manager for North America and Latin America at SugarCRM and Senior Channel Marketing Manager at PGi.

For more information on the Broadvoice Partner Program, please call 866.697.9112, or visit the Broadvoice Partner Program.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Way

Email Marketing Manager

970.289.0854

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice