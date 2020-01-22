Broadvoice Strengthens Leadership in Operational Excellence, Platform Scalability by Adding a CPO Role, Hiring a New COO

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, is strengthening its commitment to operational excellence and platform scalability with the addition of a Chief Product Officer role to the executive team and hiring a new Chief Operating Officer.

Broadvoice announces new COO & CPO

Broadvoice has named George Mitsopoulos, the company's longtime COO, to take on the new role of CPO. As CPO, he will oversee strategy and execution of all product-related activities, including establishing a product vision, product innovation, product development, product design, software engineering and network operations.

The COO position will be filled by Herb Pyles, a telecom industry veteran with more than two decades of experience in global operations and customer experience. In this role, Pyles oversees Broadvoice's day-to-day operations, including service delivery, customer care and business support.

"Watching our organization grow over the last few years from 40 people to more than 230 today has been very exciting. We owe our success to our easy-to-use UC platform, high-touch customer service and top-producing sales partners. But with that growth we need to be laser focused on both product and operational excellence," said Broadvoice CEO Jim Murphy. "Adding these two new executive leadership roles will enable us to manage our continued expansion while maintaining high levels of service delivery. George and Herb are working in tandem to ensure that both our platform and our operational systems and teams are ready for a new decade of accelerated growth."

Mitsopoulos, is a performance-driven technology executive with more than 18 years of management experience growing recurring revenue for leading industry brands. He joined the company in 2015 as part of Broadvoice's acquisition of IKANO Communication, a privately held company backed by Insight Venture Partners where he served as COO. During his tenure he led the operations and technology teams for IKANO and its subsidiary Virtacore Systems, a cloud service provider, until both were successfully sold. Mitsopoulos has served various roles, including vice president, general manager and COO throughout his career.

"Over the past five years, I've been wowed by the creativity, tenacity and commitment of the Broadvoice team. I'm honored to be the first CPO for our organization and am eager to focus my efforts on optimizing and innovating on our cloud communications platform," said Mitsopoulos. "I'm happy to welcome Herb to the team and look forward to working with him side-by-side to fast track Broadvoice's journey to becoming a world-class communications services provider."

Pyles joins Broadvoice after 21 years at West Corp., most recently as executive vice president of global client engagement overseeing global customer service and services delivery worldwide. He began his career at Intercall, which was acquired by West in 2003. He first served in the IT department as a manager and later director, but quickly moved into product management, creating that discipline within the organization and earning several patents for conferencing technology. Under the West banner, Pyles became vice president of business development, working to integrate eight acquisitions, including the 2008 purchase of Genesys Conferencing. In 2009, he was promoted to vice president of global customer service, expanding his role worldwide, including establishing operations in China. He worked with West until the beginning of 2019, seeing the company through its 2017 sale to Apollo Management Group LLC.

"What excited me about joining Broadvoice is that the leadership team is committed to differentiating the company based on operational excellence and customer service," said Pyles. "I'm looking at ways we will get Broadvoice to the next level, building on a solid foundation and adding scale. It's about taking something that is already good and making it great. Customer satisfaction will remain our single most important measure of success."

Broadvoice offers a flexible, smart portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform. This includes its flagship cloud PBX and UC services, which features unlimited voice calling plans throughout the continental United States and Canada.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

